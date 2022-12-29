The inhabitants of the Marnewaard temporary shelter for refugees in Zoutkamp, Groningen are being relocated to different facilities due to strong winds. The situation is a temporary measure carried out as a "precaution," said the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA). Some 254 people have been transported to Ter Apel, and another 138 were sent to Biddinghuizen.

“Because of the strong winds and the weather forecast from yesterday and the upcoming days, the safety in the pavilions is under pressure,” according to a spokesperson. It has not yet been decided when they can return to Maarnewaard.

In Marnewaard, the wind force was rated 5-6, which translates to about 30 to 50 kilometers per hour, the COA added. “The expectation is that this can rise to wind force 8 in the next few days," or sustained winds of a maximum of approximately 74 km/h. "The weather forecast will stay uneasy until at least January 2nd. We hope to get the Marnewaard location open as soon as possible, but not before it is guaranteed to be safe.”

The location will stay closed until at least January 2. To help ease the burden in Ter Apel, available places being sought in other COA locations for the refugees from Marnewaard or for people who are new arrivals who have just or will soon show up at the main reception center in Ter Apel. There is enough space to fit in the group from Marnewaard at this point, but they would like some extra space as a buffer.

The temporarily vacated shelter is meant as a waiting location for new asylum seekers who arrive in Ter Apel, which was repeatedly overcrowded throughout the year.