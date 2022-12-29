About three-quarters of Dutch people think that polarization in the Netherlands is on the rise. They also believe that differences of opinion on social issues are increasing, according to the latest survey on citizen perspectives from the Netherlands Institute for Social Research (SCP), the government agency that studies social aspects of political policy.

Although the Dutch have been concerned about polarization for years, researchers do not see a clear increase in hardened differences of opinion, according to the SCP.

In fact, there is more agreement on many subjects than people think and, according to new research, differences in views are not growing. This study also states that two-thirds of the Dutch believe that others can be trusted. At the same time, people think that opinions are expressed in a more extreme and often harsher way, especially in media and social media, and during political debate.

People generally, but not always, experience less polarization in their personal lives. Coronavirus is an exception, because it is a subject that affects everyone, according to the SCP. "Discussions about vaccination have strained relations in many families and friend circles," the study said.

In general, the Dutch people surveyed think that small groups with loud, harsh voices in particular demand and receive a lot of attention in the public debate. The respondents are particularly annoyed by people with contrarian opinions, such as those who support conspiracy theories, opponents of the coronavirus measures, anti-vaccination proponents, radical right-wing politicians, or groups that express themselves in an anti-democratic or racist manner.

Others are annoyed by groups that speak out about climate change, LGBTQ rights, or racism.

Two surveys were conducted for this study. One between March and June among 1,900 respondents, and one in June among more than 1,300 respondents.