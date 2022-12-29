Cody Gakpo now officially plays for Liverpool FC. The 23-year-old winger passed his medical exam on Wednesday and has finalized his move from PSV Eindhoven to the six-time European champions. According to reports, Liverpool will pay PSV upwards of 50 million euros for Gakpo, including bonuses.

Gakpo has been in fine form for PSV this season, scoring nine goals and getting 12 assists in fourteen league games for Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side. Gakpo then scored three goals in five games for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar a month ago.

“I am very grateful for the warm welcome, and I am looking forward to meeting everyone in the stadium and the city. There are a lot of amazing players I can learn from here to become a better player. I have heard many nice stories about the stadium and the atmosphere," Gakpo said in a statement released by his new team. He will wear the number 18 shirt for Liverpool.

Gakpo was advised by the captain of the Netherlands, and current Liverpool vice-captain, Virgil van Dijk. He called the winger to convince him to sign for Liverpool. “He told me that this is the right move to develop and become a better player. That the club is a massive club but also like a real family, which is important to me as I am a family guy."

Liverpool is sixth in the English Premier League after a poor start left them adrift. However, Jurgen Klopp’s team won their last three matches and started to rise up the table.

PSV now has a month to replace Gakpo, which is of utmost importance if Van Nistelrooij’s team want a shot at becoming the Eredivisie champions, and if they hope to progress further in the Europa League.