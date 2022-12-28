Roughly four out of ten Dutch people who use a deep fryer around the New Year’s holiday will end up dumping the fryer oil down the sink or toilet, the Dutch association of water boards said on Wednesday. This is especially a problem at this time of year, when people try making oliebollen, a traditional fried doughy dumpling served on New Year’s Eve.

“Oliebollen grease causes major problems in pipes and sewage treatment plants,” the association said. The oil and fat dumped down the drain later solidifies, and can block the waste water system at the home, forcing residents to call a plumber for expensive urgent repairs.

The fryer fat can also clog up the sewers or cause problems at sewage treatment plants. “Purifying and disposing of this fat costs the water boards several million euros annually,” the water boards said.

The water boards previously told newswire ANP that the problem is compounded by people flushing condoms, feminine hygiene products, and wet wipes down the toilet, which can then clump together with the cooking oil and deep fryer fat to create a major blockage.

The association recommends that people recycle their used cooking oil and fats by pouring them into used containers, and dropping them off at collection points. The recyclable oils are then refined and used to make biofuel.