For the time being, there is no need for additional measures in pediatric intensive care units nationwide. It's busy there, but manageable. That's according to the University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) after a consultation between university hospitals on Tuesday. Chairman Károly Illy of the Dutch pediatric association confirmed the outcome.

One of the reasons for the high hospital utilization is the RS virus, a respiratory infection that circulates every year during the cold months. Adults can catch a bad cold from the virus, but it can cause severe shortness of breath in babies. Furthermore, the flu epidemic also contributes to the crowds in hospitals.

The Netherlands has seven pediatric intensive care units (ICU), which are part of the university hospitals. According to UMCG, it can handle the crowds because of good cooperation with general hospitals. For example, a child who has recovered sufficiently can be transferred from the ICU to a nursing unit in a regular hospital.

The Groningen teaching hospital sometimes transfers 16- and 17-year-olds to adult intensive care units. "That provides extra breathing room," a spokesperson said. But some scheduled surgeries, such as organ transplants, may be postponed.