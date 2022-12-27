The police announced that it will continue to push for a nationwide fireworks ban if setting off fireworks this New Year leads to "much injury, misery, and damage." According to Peije de Meij, New Year's Eve coordinator at the police department, the police will fight hard to get this passed in politics. De Meij therefore sees this New Year's Eve as the "ultimate test.

In the past two years, there was a total ban on fireworks because of Covid-19, which led to ewer arrests and incidents. "As far as the police is concerned, if this decline continues, next New Year's Eve will be a success," the coordinator of the police said.

In the run-up to New Year, the police paid specific attention to serious illegal fireworks. For instance, 600,000 kilos were recently seized that were destined for the Dutch market.

Despite the shortage of personnel, the police stated they will mobilize enough people for New Year. When possible, drones will also be used to track rioters. However, there were concerns about the strength of the fireworks and the fact that they would be thrown at emergency personnel. "We want everyone to get home safely after the service," De Meij said.