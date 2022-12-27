The 28-year-old man from The Hague who was arrested after a fatal accident in Rotterdam on Monday is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Three people were killed in the accident at an intersection on the Groene Kruisweg, where two cars are believed to have collided head-on.

The victims were a 35-year-old woman from Spijkenisse, a 36-year-old man from Helmond and a 7-year-old girl from Spijkenisse. According to a police spokesperson, a blood test must still determine whether the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.

The man was injured and taken to hospital after the accident and therefore a breathalyzer was not possible, according to a spokesperson. The driver was detained at the hospital.