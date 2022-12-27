The A12 near Zoetermeer will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening until 08:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, December 31. The section of the Nelson Mandela Bridge that crosses the A12 will be replaced by a temporary bridge section.

Road users should expect delays. According to Rijkswaterstaat, there will be considerable inconvenience. "Road users must follow a detour and take into account 30 to 45 minutes of extra travel time. At busy times, the additional travel time can be up to 1.5 hours," the service reported.

Traffic from The Hague will be diverted via Leiden or Rotterdam. Furthermore, traffic from Gouda and Utrecht will be diverted via Leiden or, from the Gouwe junction, via Rotterdam.

At the beginning of December, the bridge over the A12 in Zoetermeer was hastily closed due to a possible risk of collapse. This was prompted by two investigations into cracks in the structure.

The Mandela Bridge is an important link for the city of Zoetermeer and the only way to reach Zoetermeer station, among other places. In addition to the A12, a rail line and the RandstadRail also pass under the bridge.

It should be possible to use the bridge again on January 15.