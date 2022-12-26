Police arrested a 16-year-old Amsterdam boy on Christmas Day who was suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting in Amsterdam-Zuidoost two nights earlier. A 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds in the 10:30 p.m. incident on Friday. The victim was also a resident of the capital, police said.

The shooting happened in front of a building on Haardtsee. First responders attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by Het Parool as Roffinho van Suijdam. The newspaper reported that the boy had been the subject of threats as part of an ongoing conflict linked to the drill rap music scene.

The 16-year-old in custody was the third person detained by police, but the other two were cleared of suspicion. The teenager was being kept in restricted custody.

Suspects in restricted custody are only allowed to communicate with their legal representation.

Detectives asked people to come forward with information related to the shooting, or if they have camera images from the area.