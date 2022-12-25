A large fire broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment building on Sterrebos in Breda at 4:20 a.m. on the night of Saturday to Sunday. According to the Central and West Brabant Safety Region, a lot of smoke developed. However, the occupant of the apartment was able to leave the building. Shortly before 05:30 a.m., the fire department gave the signal that the fire was under control.

According to a spokesperson of the safety region, nothing is yet known about the cause of the fierce but relatively short-lived fire. Firefighters checked all surrounding apartments for smoke and carbon monoxide. The apartments were ventilated and most residents were then able to return to their homes. However, the residents on the third and fourth floor were housed elsewhere.

The Central and West Brabant Security Region advised those affected by the smoke to close their windows and doors and turn off the ventilation systems.