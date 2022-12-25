In the arrest of a 50-year-old man on Thursday evening in Winterswijk, it was a fugitive Ukrainian who was wanted internationally, according to the police. The fugitive, considered dangerous, escaped from a psychiatric facility in Bedburg-Hau at the end of October, de Gelderlander newspaper reported.

The 50-year-old had threatened a motorist with a box cutter on October 31 in Vreden (near Winterswijk). The fugitive Ukraine forced the motorist to get out and drove away with the stolen car. A short time later, the car was found empty in Renkum and the fugitive was not found at that time until he has now been tracked down by the police.

After a conviction, the man, who is not a Ukrainian war fugitive, was sent to the psychiatric facility in Bedburg-Hau. After the outbreak, police have been vigilant for weeks, especially around Arnhem and in the border region.