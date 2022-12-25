Dutch King Willem-Alexander used his Christmas address on Sunday to discuss why the Netherlands must now face up to its history involving slavery, while also acknowledging people’s fears about money amid a year of exceedingly high inflation and expensive energy bills. The speech of just over six minutes, was more specific than in past years, though also continued with his consistent message of being more accepting and understanding of people’s differences.

“Let's try – wherever we live – to escape prejudice. Let's make sure we do not lose each other. At least give each other the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “My call to each of you and each of you is: hook up, listen in, think along, join in.”

Along those lines, Willem-Alexander used what was perhaps his most specific Christmas address to call on people to reject “discrimination, exploitation and injustice,” while pledging that he and Queen Maxima will be firmly involved in how the Netherlands addresses the country’s history of slavery. Prime Minister Mark Rutte formally apologized on behalf of the Dutch State for how the Netherlands supported the slave trade, and said Willem-Alexander would take part in a ceremony commemorating the 150th anniversary of the total abolition of slavery in the Kingdom at an event in Amsterdam on July 1.

“Over the past year, my wife and I have spoken to people of all ages about this topic, including descendants of people who lived in slavery several generations ago,” Willem-Alexander said. “No one now can be blamed for the inhumane acts that were perpetrated on the lives of men, women and children. But by honestly facing our shared past and acknowledging the crime against humanity that was slavery, we are laying the foundations for a shared future. A future in which we stand against all contemporary forms of discrimination, exploitation and injustice.”

He also put special emphasis on how many people in the Netherlands are faced with new worries this Christmas, brought on by a variety of issues the country’s residents were not faced with just one year ago. Willem-Alexander said he knows it is a "confrontational time," where residents are afraid they cannot pay the bills, or afford what they have grown accustomed to in previous years do to the rising cost of living. He also acknowledged the difficulties many people face with housing, including students, and entrepreneurs trying desperately to keep their businesses running.

He implored on people not to let the stress and anger boil over in such a way where people lash out at others when blowing off steam. "But we must not get bogged down in scapegoating and cynical criticism or indifference," he said. "Democracy does not mean that those who shout the loudest get their way. Democracy means working together with respect for everyone's fundamental rights on solutions that the majority can identify with," he continued.

In light of this, he asked that people continue to join in and participate in society, and to be more accepting of different perspectives and opinions. “Sometimes it can help to look outward and draw on the example of others, like the Ukrainian people who have been standing up against the brutal violence by Russia for ten months now, with incredible courage and unity. The promise of Christmas – the hope of peace – lives in all Ukrainian hearts, and in ours.”

The king also spoke in praise of the younger generations of the Netherlands with a reference to neurologist and author Oliver Sacks, who noted “The future is in good hands,” in his book, Gratitude.

”I meet them everywhere. Young people with ideals and imagination,” the king said. “They feel jointly responsible and are prepared to take the future on their shoulders.”

Early in his speech, Willem Alexander also addressed the questions about climate change and the need to “make drastic decisions” where the country is bumping up against limitations on space and conflicting interests. “We feel it in our bones that we can no longer postpone difficult decisions. Patches and emergency bandages no longer help. It has to be different.”

The speech was Willem-Alexander’s tenth Christmas address as King of the Netherlands, a role he took on after his mother, Beatrix, stepped down in April 2013. The speech was recorded in the DNA Salon, a room within his present residence, the Huis ten Bosch Palace.

Formerly known as the Green Salon, the DNA Salon was renovated between 2016-2019 to include tens of thousands of bricks. These were placed in such a manner to represent the DNA fragments of members of the royal family who live in the royal palace.