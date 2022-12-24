In the night from Friday to Saturday, a serious traffic accident occurred near Oosterwolde. On the Weper (N919), a car hit a tree in a curve for unknown reasons. After the impact, the car came to a halt a few meters away and two occupants died as a result of their injuries. The driver was taken to a hospital.

According to the police, the single car crash occurred around 00:10 a.m. The two occupants of the car, a 27-year-old man from Steenwijkerland and a 26-year-old man from Veendam were pronounced dead at the scene as the result of injuries suffered in the accident. The driver, a 32-year-old man from Oosterwolde, was injured and taken to a hospital.

Police is currently investigating the cause of the accident.