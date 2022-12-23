The airport group Schiphol Nederland will increase the wages of its own employees by 8 percent next year. The airport operator has reached a partial agreement about this with the labor unions FNV, CNV and VPS during negotiations for new collective bargaining agreements.

The deals do not concern baggage handlers or security guards. The collective agreement does cover the approximately 2,300 employees who work for Schiphol Nederland and runs from April 2023 to October 2024. These are employees who work in the various departments of the Schiphol organisation, such as press officers and administrative employees.

The staff will receive an 8 percent salary increase from April 1, and wages will be increased by more than 3 percent from January 1, 2024. In addition, employees will also receive a one-off payment of 2,000 euros gross, in proportion to the hours they work. The year-end bonus will also be increased, as will the minimum wage. FNV director Marcelle Buitendam said it finally represents a "real thirteenth month" bonus.

The deal is only partially completed. At the beginning of next year, Schiphol will continue discussions with the trade unions to reach a full collective agreement. This concerns other matters, such as travel costs, sustainability issues, and different types of services. "It was important for us to quickly provide employees with clarity about a pay increase at this time. We are pleased that we succeeded," said Buitendam.