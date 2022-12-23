The Cabinet will reserve 2.5 billion euros in support for Ukraine next year. Prime Minister Mark Rutte made the announcement on Friday after a telephone call with Ukraine President Volodimir Zelenskyy. It is not yet known exactly what the money will be spent on, which will be determined by the needs of the government in Kyiv.

"The government expects that this amount will be necessary to provide military aid, support essential repair and reconstruction activities and contribute financially to efforts to combat impunity," the Cabinet said in a statement on Friday. "The Dutch government’s decision to earmark funding nowsends a clear message of undiminished solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who can count on predictable Dutch support for as long as it takes."

The Netherlands has supported Ukraine since the start of the war, in diplomatic, humanitarian and military terms. Almost a billion euros in military aid has been sent this year. This included armored howitzers, anti-aircraft missiles, munitions and radar equipment. In the beginning a large amount came from the existing supply of the Dutch military, but now the Netherlands is also buying weapons and other equipment for Ukraine directly from manufacturers.

Dutch soldiers are also training the Ukrainian armed forces. This is happening, for example, in the United Kingdom. Military equipment belonging to the Ukrainians is also being maintained by the Netherlands. Much of this is carried out in collaboration with other European countries.

To help the country through the winter, the Cabinet previously announced that it would allocate 180 million euros. The money is intended refurbishing the power network, and other needs. The electricity grid has been constantly under fire from the Russians.

Ukraine has been fighting the Russian army for more than ten months. Russia invaded its neighboring country on February 24. After initial successes, the Russians soon had to pull back. First the Russians retreated around Kyiv, and later they were expelled from parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.​