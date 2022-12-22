The police expect to register around 24,500 home burglaries throughout 2022. That is three percent more than last year, the police said in response to a report from De Telegraaf published on Thursday. According to the police, the increase can be explained by the disappearance of the coronavirus measures, which means that people are more often away from home.

Compared to 2019, the burglary figures have fallen by 36 percent. That year, 39,365 home burglaries were registered.

"As the police, we prefer to compare the figures of 2022 with those of 2019, the pre-coronavirus time, to make a correct comparison," said Sybren van der Velden, who coordinates the home burglary approach for the police. "People are still working from home a lot after coronavirus. That may also result in the number of home burglaries being so low."

Insurance firm Interpolis also described the situation as "an unprecedentedly low number of burglaries" compared to previous years.

Many home burglaries are expected around the holidays, just like in pre-coronavirus years, the police said. "On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, two to three times as many home burglaries are committed than on an average day in the year," stated Van der Velden. Many people spend the holidays with friends or family. "Those are the moments when home burglars strike. We are anticipating that during the coming holidays again, now that all coronavirus measures have been lifted, and we can celebrate together."

Interpolis expects the number of burglaries to double around the holidays, according to its Burglary Barometer. Mireille van den Boom of the Burglary Barometer did provide some tips. "Obviously you have to close doors and windows properly as soon as you leave home and you have to provide sufficient lighting in and around your house,” she said.

“For example, a lamp outside the house that switches on automatically as soon as people come near. It also works well when your neighbors start a neighborhood app group where you can report unusual events in your street or neighborhood, but where you can also indicate, for example, when you are not at home for a weekend."