Science Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf is asking universities of applied sciences and research universities to stop recruiting international students. The minister sees that internationalization has many positive aspects, but also many disadvantages, such as a high workload for teachers and problems with housing. Dijkgraaf also fears that the affordability and quality of education will eventually come under pressure.

The minister said exceptions should be made for "very limited and targeted recruitment for specific training" for professions where there is a shortage and in regions where populations are declining. In all other cases, the minister requested an "urgent" move to "a full stop of the active recruitment of international students."

In February, the minister will present a package of proposals to limit the influx of international students. This may concern administrative agreements and laws, but also the requirements set for the language of study programmes.

One of the reasons international students find higher education in the Netherlands an attractive option is because of the wide range of degree programs taught in English. Until the package of measures is available, the minister hopes that the educational institutions will voluntarily cooperate.

At the end of last month, the SP and the CDA both requested a freeze on recruiting international students. They were supported by a parliamentary majority.