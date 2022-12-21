Current and former police officers who spoke out about racism within police ranks about six months ago as part of a documentary said they do not think they are being taken seriously, and have not received recognition. Six of the officers interviewed as part of the KRO-NCRV documentary, De Blauwe Familie, told NRC about their experience after the program was shown.

One of them, former police officer Dwight van van de Vijver, was planning to return to the police to become an advisor working for Johan van Renswoude, the program director for tackling exclusion, discrimination and racism. But now he's giving up on those plans.

"I would have liked to strengthen Van Renswoude's team, but after discussions I am convinced that his assignment will fail," said Van van de Vijver in an interview with the newspaper. According to him, the police leadership is simply waiting for "the fuss to blow over."

The others also indicate in NRC that they have received little support within the police after they spoke out about how officers from an ethnically diverse background are discriminated against, excluded and bullied, and that it is not safe to address these problems.

"We apparently have no support within the organization," said a Rotterdam officer.

Only one of the whistle-blowers said they were doing well. She said she was received openly and with gratitude by the Amsterdam police "for speaking out courageously” and taking part in the documentary.

"As a white woman, I have not been bothered for publicly addressing discrimination in the organization," she told the newspaper. "I am ashamed second-hand because the other main players have not been treated in this way."

In response to the documentary, the police announced earlier this year that they will tackle racism and discrimination within their own ranks more strictly.