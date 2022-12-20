Two men who worked at a care farm in the Groningen village of Wedde were arrested as part of an investigation into whether or not they have been assaulting residents. The two were taken into custody on Monday.

The suspects are aged 62 and 35. Both are from the town of Westerwolde in Groningen, which also includes Wedde. The people who live on the farm at the Hoornderweg are very “care-dependent,” said the police. They called it a “worrying and sensitive” situation.

Several reports have been filed against the two with police, authorities said. Additionally, several have made formal statements about their climes.

The first reports came in October. Investigative journalist Alberto Stegeman made secret recordings at the farm, said the police. This happened after several people had asked for his help.

“This footage is in possession of the police and is a part of the investigation. The images support the accusations and the witness statements,” police said.