A former KLM pilot accused of “serious transgressive behavior” is under investigation for their damaging behavior. The allegations were brought several pilots, but the airline did not reveal the nature of the incidents, when the alleged incidents happened, and if they led to the end of the pilot’s employment.

The initial reports that were made against the pilot prompted the Dutch airline to hire an outside investigator to determine if the allegations have merit. “The first feedback from this study gives cause to further investigate whether there could be more comparable cases of (serious) transgressive behavior in the organization,” KLM said in a statement.

It asked any employees whose were victims of workplace behavior that crossed boundaries to report the incidents. Specifically, the airline has appealed to its own cockpit and cabin crew, as well as those in similar positions at KLM Cityhopper.

”KLM is waiting for the results of the investigation, and will then determine whether further steps need to be taken.

The airline said it was offering support to people who said they were victims of the pilots unprofessional behavior. The airline will also reexamine how it handles such issues in the future.