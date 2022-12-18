The major fire that raged in an apartment in Amsterdam-Zuid on Saturday caused damage to 15 homes and a store. The residents of the porch apartment cannot return to their homes for the time being and will be given shelter elsewhere, reported the fire department. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but there was no question of arson.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. in one of the upstairs apartments of a porch apartment on Trompenburgstraat. The fire quickly spread to the attic, where firefighters had difficulty reaching it.

Around 5:30 p.m. the all-clear signal was given that the fire was extinguished, but the subsequent firefighting and demolition efforts continued throughout the evening. But the fire department has now scaled down and a few units are carrying out the final work.

However, the residents of seventeen homes have been evacuated and taken care of in a nearby community center. The Salvage Foundation helps them to find temporary accommodation. No one was injured.