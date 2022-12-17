Train traffic between Amsterdam and Paris will be restarted, a spokesperson for the NS said. The Thalys did not run for a while on Saturday due to black ice. However, travelers should still expect delays on Saturday.

The problems mainly occurred in Belgium. The Thalys can now run there again, but because the train first has to return to the Netherlands from Brussels, according to the NS, it may take a while before people can really travel again.

Travelers are advised to keep an eye on the international travel planner and the information at stations to determine when the train will run again.

Meanwhile, Belgian rail operator Infrabel reported that international train services (Thalys, TGV and Eurostar) between Brussels and France were interrupted by the freezing cold, according to the Belga news agency.

The malfunction was caused by a Thalys and a TGV that were stopping near Ruisbroek due to ice on the overhead lines, according to Infrabel.

At the moment, the Belgian rail operator is busy repairing the fault. Passengers on the stopped trains are being evacuated.