At the end of the weekend, the cold winter weather will gradually come to an end and a precipitation zone will reach the Netherlands. Weeronline warns that there is a high chance of slipperiness on Sunday evening and during the night from Sunday to Monday. Especially in the northeast it may be icy and traffic in that region could still be affected by this on Monday morning.

Sunday afternoon the clouds will increase and the southeast wind will pick up. As a result, the perceived temperature will be well below freezing. At the same time, softer air from the southwest approaches the country's borders and temperatures will rise.

In Zeeland, temperature values ​​​​of 1 degrees Celsius are expected during the afternoon. In Groningen and Drenthe, it will remain at around -2 degrees, according to Weeronline.

In the afternoon and early evening, a precipitation area will reach the southwest, so there is a high chance of slipperiness. If the temperatures of the road surface are still below freezing while precipitation reaches the ground as rain, it freezes after some time and an ice layer is formed.

There is also a chance of black ice especially in the north and northeast, during the latter part of the evening and during the night on Monday. Even Monday morning, there may still be trouble due to the slipperiness.