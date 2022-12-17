A man died on Saturday morning after his bicycle ended up in a ditch on the Hossenbosdijk in Brielle. The police confirmed this according to reports by AD and regional broadcaster Rijnmond.

After falling into the water, the man was overcome by the cold. The police still does not know if the man ended up in the water due to slippery conditions.

Furthermore, another tragic accident occurred. A person was killed in a collision between a car and an ambulance near Culemborg in Gelderland on Saturday afternoon, the police reported. The deceased was the car driver.

The paramedics were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The collision happened around 1 p.m. on the N320. As far as known, no other people were present in the car, said a police spokesperson.



The road was closed off for the investigation into the accident.