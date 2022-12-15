Slipperyness on the roads resulted in accidents in multiple places, especially in the southwest of the country. In Westkapelle, a Connexxion bus crashed into a house on Walcheren. No one got hurt.

On the N57 near Oosterschedekering, there was a pile-up involving at least seven cars. One car went off the road and flipped over, after which seven other vehicles collided. According to PZC, emergency services took one person to the hospital. The ANWB reports that the road across the Oosterschedekering is closed in both directions, and traffic can detour via the Zeelandbrug (N256).

There were also multiple accidents overnight due to slipperiness and black ice, especially in the west. In The Hague, a motorist drove into a tree on the Moerweg. And in Aarlanderveen and Leimuiden, cars went into the water. All drivers escaped unhurt. In Oestgeest, a vehicle collided with the crash barrier.

Weeronline warned that the roads might be “treacherously slippery” in the north and along the west coast on Thursday morning due to freezing rain and snow. At the end of the afternoon and Thursday evening, there is a chance of slipperiness again in the northwest and inland.

The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow icy roads warning for Thursday morning and again for the evening in almost all of the Netherlands, except for Limburg and the Wadden Islands.

Weeronline reported freezing temperatures almost everywhere, with -3 degrees in Amsterdam, -2 in Leeuwarden, and -9 in the southeast. Light showers will cause slipperiness in the north and along the west coast. In the northern coastal regions and the west coast, there is a chance of a few winter showers. The rest of the country should remain dry. The sun will shine brightly.

Rijkswaterstaat is spreading salt on Thursday in the north of Noord-Holland, Friesland, and Groningen, a spokesperson said. Gritters also worked in the coastal provinces overnight.

There is a chance of a local winter shower in the coastal regions on Thursday afternoon. From sunset, the risk of slipperiness increases again from the northwest due to the showers freezing. Initially, this mainly applies to the country's north and in Noord-Holland and Zuid-Holland. But a few showers may penetrate further into the country, Weeronline said. In the southeast, the east of Noord-Brabant, and Limburg, there is little chance of slipperiness due to showers.