The Dutch police helped take down around 50 of the world’s largest DDoS-for-hire websites in an international operation called “Power OFF.” The Netherlands worked with the authorities in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland, as well as Europol, in the operation, the police said.

The DDoS sites offered cyber attacks at low prices. In addition to taking down the sites, the police arrested seven suspects - six in the United States and one in the United Kingdom.

DDoS stands for Distributed Denial of Service. This cyber attack floods a website or app’s servicer with massive amounts of data until it crashes.

“Administrators and users of DDoS services can expect even more actions in the near future,” the Dutch police warned.