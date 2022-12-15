The CDA wants the Netherlands to follow France’s example and monitor the porn industry more strictly. Parliamentarian Anne Kuik of the Christan coalition party will argue for that on Thursday afternoon during a debate on sexual violence and child sex abuse.

In September, the French Senate published the results of a months-long investigation into the country’s pornography industry. Investigators found systemic sexual and physical abuse. Violence, rape, and sex with minors were common on the sets of French porn films. The French authorities have charged dozens of porn producers and actors as a result of the investigation.

Kuik said she is shocked by the investigation and doubts that the situation in the Netherlands is much better. “I think we have too few rules and codes of conduct to tackle the glorification of rape and violence against women,” said the parliamentarian.

The CDA MP wants to ask Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (Justice and Security) to take action. She advocates for launching an “offensive,” like in France, to make the porn industry safer so that there is more supervision, women are protected, and perpetrators are dealt with.