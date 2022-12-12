Over two-thirds of employers are giving something extra to their staff to help with purchasing power problems caused by the high inflation. Most provide a once-off bonus, though wage increases, budget coaches, and higher travel allowances are also common, employers’ organization AWVN reported after surveying a representative group of 170 companies.

“Employers estimate that 24 percent of workers are experiencing financial hardship due to rising living prices. They see that employees are struggling and therefore want to do something extra. Despite the fact that many companies themselves also suffer from high prices and higher costs of raw materials,” the organization said.

According to AWVN, 33 percent of employers are already giving their staff something extra, and 38 percent will do so in the near future. Forty percent of employers gave a once-off bonus. Half of this was 500 euros or more. Most employers don’t consider employees’ income levels when giving this bonus.

In addition to the financial help, employers also facilitate the use of budget coaches, increase travel allowances, or offer wage increases. They also offer more working hours or pay out vacation days.

Employers want to help their workers as much as possible, but many indicate that they are reaching their limits, the AVWN said.