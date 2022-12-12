Icy roads are causing dangerous driving conditions in parts of the Netherlands on Monday morning. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning, urging road users to drive carefully.

“In the north and south, there is a chance of slippery roads due to wet parts of the road freezing,” the KNMI said. The ice may be difficult to see. “Drive slowly and maintain a larger following distance.”

The code yellow warning applies to Noord-Holland, Friesland, Groningen, Drenthe, Zeeland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg. The KNMI expects the ice to melt away by around 9:00 a.m.

The public works department Rijkswaterstaat and travelers’ organization ANWB also warned road users to be careful of the icy roads. The ANWB expects an average morning rush hour, with most traffic jams in the Randstad and south of the country. At 7:20 a.m., the ANWB reported 28 traffic jams covering 149 kilometers of Dutch roads.

Monday started cloudy, but the sun will break through in more and more places as the day continues. The KNMI expects no rain and little wind. Maximum temperatures will be around 1 degree Celsius.

Tuesday will start sunny, but the cloud cover will increase during the course of the day. Maximums will climb to just above freezing.

The rest of the week will see calm winter weather with some sunshine. The country's southeast may see some snow on Wednesday, and the coastal provinces may get rain. Maximums will be between 2 and 5 degrees.