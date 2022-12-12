A Dutch man injured four police officers with a knife at the airport in Biarritz, France, on Sunday evening. The man may have been under the influence of drugs and also got hurt in the incident, local media reports.

The incident happened at around 4:00 p.m. local time. The Dutchman tried to pass a police checkpoint with a knife. When the police stopped him, he started stabbing around him. Four of the five police officers at the checkpoint sustained injuries.

French media outlets said that the four police officers did not sustain life-threatening injuries. One was stabbed in the forearm, and another in the bicep. The other two were hurt while attempting to subdue and detain the Dutchman.

“An investigation was opened for attempted homicide on the internal security forces,” said Jerome Bourrier, the lead prosecutor in Bayonne, France. His office is overseeing the case, which is currently being handled by the police.

The Dutchman and one of the police officers had to go to a hospital for treatment. According to NU.nl, the French authorities don’t suspect a terrorist motive.