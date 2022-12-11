Microsoft has removed hundreds of Dutch accounts in recent years without giving a reason to those affected. Desperate Microsoft users often encounter a one-way street. Because even when asked, Microsoft offers no explanation.

The despair is great when suddenly access to one's own Microsoft account is denied. Those who are locked out of their account have to reckon with the fact that their collection of files, e-mails, notes and photos has disappeared into digital nirvana.

The only thing those affected learn from the company is that their account has been closed for violating the code of conduct. The possible violations include the distribution of child pornography, copyright infringement, or sending spam.

"There is no possibility to enter into a discussion. Microsoft has all the power to just block your account. This is bizarre," told one affected user in an interview with RTL Nieuws.

Anyone who tries to find out exactly which rule has been violated hits a dead end: "As stated in our terms and conditions, we cannot reactivate your account, nor can we provide any information about the reasons for the closure," is the response when someone objects, reported RTL Nieuws.

The only option left for many Microsoft users is to take legal action. However, this path also leads to a brick wall for many, as it involves a lot of time and money. “Going to court seems to be the only way to find out why Microsoft closed the account. For many people this is too high a threshold. I don't know how to do that. It also costs me a lot of money," said user Mike Albers to RTL Nieuws.