Riot police and police tactical units began breaking up large groups of revelers in the four largest cities of the Netherlands after celebrations in support of the Morocco men’s national football team turned tense and grim. Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the World Cup semifinals.

It was the team’s fourth victory in a row where people celebrated on the streets, but each time a small percentage of unruly people seemed to spoil the evening for the rest. One union representing police officers said it was disappointed by the outbreak of violence.

“Grim” in Lombok, Utrecht with football fans starting to riot

At the Moskeeplein in the Lombok district of Utrecht, police claimed that unrest led them to deploy their riot units. An overall dangerous situation was created when rioters began to destroy property around Moskeeplein, heavy fireworks were thrown, and people became aggressive towards the police.

Earlier in the evening, a large number of partying people gathered in the neighborhood. According to the police, the evening started festively, but said it “unfortunately” became “grim” as time passed.

Images shared on Twitter by a reporter from Algemeen Dagblad showed people scattering when the evacuation of the square got underway.

Rocks hurled at Rotterdam cops; Fireworks-related arrests

Meanwhile, in Rotterdam, the riot police intervened near Kruisplein, where mounted police helped disburse the remaining crowd. The police made several arrests for setting off heavy fireworks.

The riot police worked with canine units to move a group of people to the end of the West-Kruiskade at the intersection with 's-Gravendijkwal. Several hundred people gathered in the middle of the intersection there.

Rocks thrown from the area of the intersection struck police. On Twitter, the police said there were several incidents in which heavy fireworks were detonate. Eventually, the riot police were able to return to their vans.

The party was allowed to continue for a period of time, but eventually the police asked those present to go home, a call that most heeded. However, a group that caused disturbances refused to leave, giving the riot police reason to clear the remaining crowd.

People ordered to leave Tussen Meer in Amsterdam

In Amsterdam, the police called on everyone present on the street Tussen Meer in Amsterdam-Osdorp to leave the area. The police said on Twitter that an emergency order was issued there. Anyone who does not respond to the call to leave the area can be arrested.

The police had not intervened on the Mercatorplein in De Baarsjes in Amsterdam-West as of 8:30 p.m., where it was growing more restless. There were still large groups of people on their feet and heavy fireworks were set off, with the crowd running across the square as the police looked on and waited to see what happened next.

Fireworks thrown at police in The Hague

The riot police intervened in the Schilderswijk district in The Hague about 90 minutes after the match ended when an emergency order was issued by the city. This means that people who refuse to comply with police instructions can be arrested. The police called on those in the vicinity of the Vaillantlaan to leave the area. According to Omroep West, as many as a thousand people were on the street there.

Fireworks were thrown at the riot police, bystanders said. The side streets of the Vaillantlaan were closed off, and the riot police stood at the ready in a line there. Police and canine units corralled people, and marched them towards the Hollands Spoor station, with about 20 to 40 people pushed to the corner of Vaillantlaan and Parallelweg, with the assistance of the Marechaussee. On one of the side streets off Parallelweg, the police carried out another charge at 7:22 p.m. by running into the street.

Police union responds to violence after celebrations

Police union ACP said it was disappointed about "another evening full of violence" after a football match won by Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar. "Our police officers have again been deployed in large numbers (urgently) in various places in the country,” the union said.

”Unprecedented pressure on police, which will cause society to suffer for weeks to come. Return home safely!" the union said on Twitter.