Dutch rapper Ruchendell 'Boechi' Windster was shot dead in Willemstad, Curaçao, according to the local police.

The 30-year-old rapper from Tilburg had Antillean roots and was known for making music in the Creole language Papiamentu. He was on the island for scheduled performances.

The overnight hours from Thursday to Friday, the police received a report that shots had been fired at a food truck. There, officers found a man on the ground with bullet holes in his torso and no sign of life.

Furthermore, police also found numerous shell casings in the area. Around 1 a.m., a police doctor determined that Boechi had died, the NOS reported.

Bystanders reported to the local newspaper Extra that it was a drive-by shooting. According to them, a white car drove by, from which the rapper was shot at, and then drove on. The shooting is said to have been preceded by an argument between Boechi and the passengers, but the police cannot confirm this.

Boechi leaves behind four children, with another baby on the way. His music is especially popular on YouTube, where his video clips have been viewed millions of times, reported NOS.