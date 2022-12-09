Five Surinamese foundations in the Netherlands are filing a lawsuit over the Dutch government’s plans to apologize for the past history of slavery. The foundations want a temporary injunction to prevent the apology from being made on 19 December ahead of a verdict in the case, lawyer Joancy Breeveld confirmed after reporting by Trouw.

The lawyer is preparing for a preliminary hearing on behalf of the foundations Wi Kon Na Wan and Mart Radio, as well as Eer en Herstel, which translates to Honor and Reparation, and Afro-Caribische levensbeschouwing en Spiritualiteit, or the Afro-Caribbean Philosophy of Life and Spirituality. The Keti Koti foundation is also joining the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

"160 years after the of abolishment of slavery, the organizations feel humiliated by the way the apologies have been prepared by the Cabinet,” Breeveld said, adding that the Cabinet’s decision-making has been secretive. “The idea was generated that [the organizations’] opinions and their views and their feelings would be included in the process. The Cabinet has taken an exceptionally unilateral decision and thus abused its position of power," Breeveld explained.

"The descendants have had no share and no say whatsoever and do not feel represented in the process. In addition, it is particularly culpable that the Cabinet has not waited for the results of the various investigations that are still ongoing and is not awaiting the intended investigation of the Royal Family. While the Cabinet has designated thorough research into the slavery past as the basis for preparing the apology."

At the end of November, it was leaked that the Cabinet plans to apologize for slavery on 19 December, in the run-up to a commemorative year. This led to the astonishment and frustration of several politicians, activists, organizations and others who felt the Cabinet should have been far more inclusive of the victims of slavery and discrimination when preparing for the moment that an apology happens.

The first of July will mark the 160th year that slavery was officially abolished with a ten-year transition period in some places. In practice, all enslaved people were freed 150 years ago. For that reason, that date is of great symbolic importance to many.

According to Breeveld, her clients expect the court to suspend the plan to issue the apology on 19 December. The date of a verdict in the case will be announced later.