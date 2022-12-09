No evidence was uncovered that showed that Dutch support meant for rebel factions in Syria inadvertently wound up in the coffers of jihadists or terrorists, writes the committee tasked with investigating the financial support provided as part of the NLA program between the years 2015 and 2018. Although there was no indication this happened, it also could not be ruled out. However, "major risks" were taken with the aid program, says the committee, which is led by retired Major General Patrick Cammaert.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was often satisfied with promises given by supported groups that they would observe the rules of war and would not violate human rights. But, the in doing due diligence on these Syrian groups, the Dutch government relied almost entirely on allies and organizations that provided support.

The Cabinet said it would support "moderate" rebels. However, the criteria drawn up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were not very realistic, the report states. According to the committee, no group would have been eligible for support if the criteria had been strictly applied. The ministry had "only a limited view" of the supported groups that fought against the Syrian government army, but sometimes also against each other.

The committee also ruled that the aid "under applicable international law is contrary to the principle of non-intervention." The aid was not based on a UN resolution, nor was there an invitation from the Syrian government. Some elements of the aid likely exceeded "the lower limit of the prohibition of violence on a limited scale."

The Tweede Kamer was only actively informed about the operation to a "very limited extent," the researchers conclude. The information that Members of Parliament received was "abstract and general." Statements about risks were not clear or concrete, and details were "sometimes deliberately kept thin," says Cammaert. The committee also states that declaring information to be a state secret is not properly regulated and "therefore poses a threat to parliamentary scrutiny."

The previous Cabinet wanted to take action regarding the bloodshed in Syria, and that is why the aid program to support moderate rebels was set up, said the current foreign affairs minister, Wopke Hoekstra, in response to the investigation. He acknowledged on Friday that such endeavors will always entail risk.

There was broad political and social support to assist the situation in Syria during their gruesome civil war, he said. The Cabinet shared that wish, but much was unclear then, said Hoekstra, who was the finance minister at the time. "In this unruly context you sometimes have to make difficult decisions based on incomplete information. That is not without risk."

The case came to light through reports from Trouw and Nieuwsuur. Court documents showed that the support also went to groups described by the Public Prosecution Service (OM) as a "criminal organization with terrorist intent." The committee did not look specifically at this categorization.

In its own words, the Cabinet supported 22 moderate rebel factions in Syria in those years. The names of these groups remain secret. According to Cammaert, it is still unclear how many factions have been supported. It could be 19, but also 25. More than 27 million euros was allocated for the aid. It was not about weapons, but about equipment like pick-up trucks, communications gear, tents and night vision goggles.

The investigation was urged last year by the Tweede Kamer. The caretaker Cabinet at the time found it unnecessary. According to Prime Minister Mark Rutte, such a report would not provide any new information, and it could lead to tensions with allies. At the time, the Cabinet admitted that not everything went smoothly with the program that had been approved with broad support by the Tweede Kamer. With the programme, the Cabinet hoped to prevent the moderate opposition from being sidelined.

The Cabinet will issue a more detailed response later, Hoekstra said. The committee's report is "of great importance for conducting a democratic debate" on foreign policy, the minister stated.