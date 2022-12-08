Trade unions BVPP and CNV have not reached an accord with PostNL on a new collective bargaining agreement, despite an ultimatum expiring on Wednesday. The unions are, therefore, now preparing actions that will start on December 15 and last two weeks. It is not yet clear what exactly these actions will look like, “but they will be noticeable to everyone in the Netherlands,” said CNV. The unions will take account of a court ruling that previously partially banned a strike by trade union FNV.

CNV and VBPP issued PostNL an ultimatum last week that expired on Wednesday. The unions demanded a structural wage increase of 7 percent and an abolition of youth wages, among other things. They also wanted a more generous travel allowance scheme for commuters.

BVPP director Gerard van Rijn called it “deeply disappointing” that workers must take action. “The interests must be in balance between employers and employees. In our opinion, that is not the case now. We really do not ask too much, although it is clear that employees can no longer cover their costs due to the high inflation,” said Van Rijn.

FNV previously threatened actions after the union could not reach an agreement with PostNL. The postal company filed summary proceedings, and the court only allowed actions that would not disrupt the delivery of essential mail, such as mourning cards and medical letters. FNV felt curtailed. At the end of November, the union reported that employees had gone on strike in secret.

CNV and BVPP are considering to-the-letter actions. “We call on the staff to do their jobs, but nothing more than that. So say no to overtime, even though this time is so busy for PostNL,” said CNV negotiator Anselma Zwaagstra.

An FNV spokesperson said the trade union is “shocked” by this outcome. FNV set higher requirements for the collective labor agreement. “But if PostNL won’t even agree to these unions’ demand, how low do they want to go?” The spokesperson said that FNV monitors the CNV and BVPP actions and that its “door is open.”

In a response, PostNL said that it could not meet the unions’ demands because it lacked the “financial room” to do so. The postal company would like to return to the negotiation table with the trade unions and come to a new collective labor agreement. About the labor actions, PostNL referred to the court’s ruling. “That means, among other things, that 90 percent of employees must remain at work at a location to ensure essential services, including medical shipments and funeral mail.”