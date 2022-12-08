Police this week arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of sexually abusing his two minor-aged daughters. He is also suspected of creating child pornography for sharing images that depicted the abuse of his children.

The man was arrested in his Nijmegen home on Wednesday night, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said the following day. “In the attic of the house, the police found a furnished film/video studio with a green screen and objects such as dildos,” the OM said.

”The man was arrested at the scene, in the presence of his wife and children.” He has never been accused of a crime before, and was not previously identified as a suspect in any other cases.

The suspect also shared the images of his daughters’ abuse on the dark web, the OM alleged. Police officers were able to track him down after they were alerted to the footage.

The Nijmegen man will face a remand hearing on Friday. Because of his lack of criminal history, he will be treated as a first-time offender, the OM said.

He was being kept in restricted custody ahead of the arraignment. Prisoners in restricted custody are isolated from others, and are only allowed contact with members of their legal team.