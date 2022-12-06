Amsterdam and The Hague will again put security measures in place on Tuesday in preparation for the World Cup football match between Morocco and Spain. The police will be "even more visibly present" in The Hague in places where unrest is expected. Amsterdam has once again designated the Mercatorplein, Plein '40-'45, and part of the Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan-West as a security risk area, allowing the police to perform preventive searches of anyone in those locations.

Morocco and Spain will compete for a place in the quarterfinals at the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Netherlands time. Earlier, the celebration of Morocco's victories resulted in rioting in The Hague, Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

A spokesperson for the municipality could not say exactly what the measures in The Hague may look like. In addition to the police, fathers from the neighborhood and youth workers will again actively address those present. Ten letters were also sent out to people who were present at previous disturbances.

"They are going to people we know, but we have not been able to [charge with] a criminal offense," said the spokesperson. The letters warn that area bans can be imposed on violators. To date, the municipality has not yet imposed such bans in relation to the recent rioting.

In Amsterdam, too, the police will be present "visibly and invisibly" again on Tuesday in places where there have been disturbances before. Just like last Thursday, a water cannon vehicle from the German police will be ready for use. This is necessary because the Dutch water cannons are currently not in use due to technical problems. The police in the capital will also work together with youth workers, street coaches and neighborhood fathers and mothers.

As with the previous World Cup matches, the Rotterdam police will be present "visibly and invisibly by multiple means" in the city center during and after Tuesday afternoon's match, a spokesperson said. "Despite a few arrests, we are satisfied with the course of the previous matches. It was mainly festive on and around the Kruisplein, but we are of course keeping a close eye on things."