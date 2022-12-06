Another branch of the Surinamese takeaway restaurant, Lobi BBQ, was targeted in an attack. An explosive went off at the restaurant on Clase de Vreislaan in Rotterdam-West at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No one got hurt.

The police deployed forensic and explosive experts to the scene to investigate. “The police are investigating the link with previous explosions and shootings,” the Rotterdam police said on Twitter.

Over the past weeks, Lobi BBQ establishments have been targeted with shootings and explosives in Dordrecht, Rotterdam, and The Hague. So far, no one has gotten hurt.

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb of Rotterdam closed the Lobi BBQ for two weeks after the first shooting, according to the newspaper AD. On Thursday, mayor Wouter Kolff of Dordrecht did the same to a location on Spuiweg to restore public order.

The police arrested a 19-year-old man from Capelle aan den IJssel last week in The Hague. He is suspected of involvement in the attacks. The man behaved suspiciously near a Lobi BBQ branch in The Hague, the police said. He was arraigned and remanded into custody.