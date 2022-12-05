The police in Rotterdam shot a suspect after he had stabbed three people, including a police officer, a police spokesman said. The incidents took place on the Molenlaan in Rotterdam-Hillegersberg.

The police were sent to Molenlaan around 6:30 p.m. after a report of a stabbing in which two people were injured. "When we parked there and got out, one of our colleagues was threatened with a stabbing weapon by the suspect," said the spokesperson.

The police officer was then also stabbed and injured. The officer's partner then shot at the suspect, who was seriously injured as a result. All four injured people have been taken to hospital.

The forensic investigation will be carried out by police in The Hague under the direction of the Public Prosecution Service. The Rijksrecherche will also investigate the incident. The organization is brought in to independently investigate government services, including when police officers use a service weapon.