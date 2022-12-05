A video in which a man dressed as Sinterklaas encouraged residents of Bunschoten-Spakenburg to take violent revenge against a 20-year-old from Rotterdam has led to the arrest of a 56-year-old Bunschoten resident for distributing the video. The video was the response to a scuffle that took place during a Sinterklaas party in the town. Aside from demanding revenge, the video is meant to incite hatred and discrimination, police told RTV Utrecht on Monday.

The party happened on Saturday, and involved many people dressed up in blackface as Zwarte Piet. Police told the regional broadcaster that the Rotterdam man was angered by the use of blackface, and a conflict ensued. The argument turned into a fight, that left a 59-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man seriously injured. The two victims are from Amersfoort.

The Rotterdam man was also wounded. He was held on suspicion of assault.

Later, a video began to circulate on social media where the person dressed as Sinterklaas called for violence against the Rotterdammer for “ruining the children’s party.”

The man then called on area residents to bring the “dirty Black coonhound to the Oranjerotonde,” referring to the Westsingel-Blauwe Reiger roundabout where people gathered Saturday to celebrate the Dutch football team’s victory over the United States at the World Cup.

"You can do whatever you want to him. Don't leave a hair on his head intact," he said.

The 56-year-old was taken into custody that same day for distributing the video on social media. Police on Monday were still looking for the person who dressed up as Sinterklaas in the video, and anyone else involved in the creation and distribution of the video. Authorities also hoped to speak with anyone who witnessed the fight at the Sinterklaas party.

Those who support actors using blackface to portray Zwarte Piet have frequently said that their actions should not be considered racist, because they are only dressing up as the character in a traditional manner for “a children’s party.” Opponents have called the portrayal a racist caricature, and note that the character of Zwarte Piet was heavily modified in the mid-19th century to include exaggerated racial elements after the success of a book. They argue the use of blackface is unnecessarily racist, and exclude people of color from taking part in the children’s party.