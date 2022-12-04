Secondary schools have been giving more attention to sports and exercise in recent years, in addition to their regular gym classes. However, the fitness levels of students has been poorer ever since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers said in a study by the Mulier Instituut.

The institute, which specializes in sports research, calculates that the share of schools with additional lessons in the field of sports and exercise has risen from 53 percent in 2014 to 80 percent this year. But this increase was offset by the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

About three-fourths of the 335 teachers surveyed said their students are now less physically fit than before the coronavirus period. A majority made up of 60 percent of teachers surveyed said they observe their students have delayed motor skills developments.

Nearly half of teachers, 48 percent, also have the impression that the children are less motivated for gym classes compared to before the pandemic.