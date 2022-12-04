Kendrick M., who escaped from a psychiatric institution in Nijmegen, wanted to prove to his girlfriend in Bergschenhoek that she was his "number 1." That is why he stabbed his ex-girlfriend in Soest on Wednesday. "You are going to die today", he shouted as he stabbed the woman twelve times with a knife, public broadcaster Rijnmond reported.

The 31-year-old man from Schiedam escaped while on leave from the the forensic psychiatric institution Pompekliniek in Nijmegen on Wednesday, where he managed to evade his supervisor. He then drove to Soest in a waiting getaway car. He attacked his ex-girlfriend in an apartment on the Smitsweg. A source close to the investigation told Rijnmond this happened in the presence of her 4-year-old son.

The 27-year-old woman was brought to the hospital with stab wounds and broken arms. "It was her saving grace that she started screaming and crawled to the balcony. Then Kendrick left," the source, who wants to remain anonymous, told Rijnmond.

In Soest, Kendrick M. allegedly received help from the children of his girlfriend from Bergschenhoek. The girlfriends’ 19-year-old son was the driver in the getaway car and her 16-year-old son went into the apartment with Kendrick, the source claimed.

Both the woman and her children have been arrested in her house in Bergschenhoek.