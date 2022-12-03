A man from Tilburg is suspected of having laundered more than 7 million euros. He did that over a period of 18 months, according to the police. The 31-year-old man was arrested earlier this week, police said on Saturday. Furthermore, nine cars and several expensive watches were also seized.

The suspect may have been involved in laundering digital currencies for the criminal underworld, police alleged based on their investigation. On Tuesday, the police searched the suspect's home, a car company, and several garages and storage spaces in Tilburg.

In one of the garage boxes was a car containing dozens of kilograms of hash with a street value of more than 600,000 euros. It is still unclear who owns the car.

The police also seized digital data from the 31-year-old. The data carriers will be examined to determine if the suspect can be linked to the laundering of even more money.