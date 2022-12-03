The Dutch police launched a tender for new basic police vehicles - passenger cars and vans. For the first time, part of the tender is for electric vehicles. “The police opt for electric driving to limit greenhouse gas emissions,” Irene Meulenkamp of the police said.

According to Meulenkamp, the police have tested electric cars in several units with success. The cars that won’t be fully electric will be “petrol or mild hybrid.” Because the market is not yet developed enough for electric passenger vans, they will still be diesel. “We will keep the option open for electric vans,” Meulenkamp said.

The police will publish the tender mid-2023, and the new vehicles should form part of the fleet from January 2025. Police officers who use the fleet were involved in setting up the requirements for the new cars.