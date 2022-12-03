The Netherlands have reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup as they beat the US 3-1 on Saturday in the last 16. Goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, and Denzel Dumfries were enough for Louis van Gaal’s side to pick up an impressive victory in the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Oranje will now get five days off from competition, before moving on to face either Argentina or Australia next Friday night. That quarterfinals match will take place in the Lusail Iconic Stadium at 8 p.m. The opponent will be determined during the Round of 16 match later on Saturday evening in the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, where Argentina and Australia go head-to-head.

Louis van Gaal made no changes to the side that played against Qatar. The United States was buoyed by the fact that star man Christian Pulisic was fit to start after getting injured in the victory against Iran last Monday.

The US should have taken the lead after only two minutes. A hook into the box by captain Tyler Adams found Pulisic, whose finish was blocked by Andries Noppert in the Netherlands goal.

Oranje took the lead after nine minutes with a beautiful team goal. A sweeping 20 passes move involving all players found Denzel Dumfries, who pulled the back for Memphis Depay, who curled it into the far corner out of the reach of Matt Turner.

Most of the first half was van Gaal’s side sitting back and the US struggling to create or break the defence down. Timothy Weah made Noppert palm a shot away shortly before halftime.

The Netherlands got a huge second goal seconds before the halftime whistle. Again it was Dumfries who found space down the wing, and he gave another low cross to the penalty spot where out of all people, Daley Blind was there to roll the ball into the net.

Just like in the first half, the US was sharper after the restart than the Dutch as a corner fell to Tim Ream, but his connection wasn’t strong enough, which ensured that Cody Gakpo could clear the ball off the line.

Depay got very fortunate when his back pass was intercepted by Haji Wright off the US. The American’s touch let him down, forcing him too wide and giving Dumfries time to clear his shot off the line for a corner.

The US got a goal back shortly after, and again it was Depay losing the ball in a dangerous position which led to the danger. Pulisic crossed it, with Wright getting lucky this time as his scuffed shot looped over Noppert into the far corner.

Oranje was still focusing on the counterattack and was almost successful as Depay played the ball into the path of Steven Bergwijn, but the Ajax’s winger effort lacked precision as it went wide of the goal.

The Dutch put the game to bed after 81 minutes, and again it was the wingbacks combining. This time Blind found Dumfries with the cross, who finished calmly with the instep of his foot into the corner.

Van Gaal, who was criticized for his side’s boring style of football in the press conference, will be happy with the performance as his side created plenty of chances against a formidable side in the US.