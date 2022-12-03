A head-on collision in Amsterdam left a 75-year-old woman dead, police said. The incident happened on the Provincialeweg in Amsterdam-Zuidoost on Friday evening. The five occupants of the cars were also injured and later taken to a hospital, but their condition is still unclear.

The collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. between two passenger cars, according to the police. Two occupants sat in the first car, which was driving on the Provincialeweg from Driemond towards the A9. The second car, with four occupants, entered the roadway in the opposite direction.

The two cars then collided into each other. The 75-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene as the result of injuries suffered in the accident. The other occupants of both vehicles were all injured. No pedestrians were hurt in the crash.

The police are still investigating the cause of the incident and looking for witnesses.