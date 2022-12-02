The embassy of Ukraine in The Hague received a horrific package on Friday. The package contained animal eyes, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, describing it as a threat.

Similar packages were delivered to Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and consulates in Naples, Krakow, and Brno. They were delivered after a mail bomb exploded at the country's embassy in Madrid on Wednesday, the ministry said.

“We have reason to believe that a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of Ukrainian embassies and consulates is taking place. Not being able to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, they are trying to intimidate us,” Foreign Minister DmytroKuleba said.

The Ukrainian embassies and consulates have been placed under heightened security measures, his Ministry said.

Where the packages came from and what they mean are still unclear. They may be related to the aid the countries they’re located in are providing to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion. Two weeks ago, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren reported that the Netherlands has so far provided 800 million euros in aid to Ukraine.

NL Times asked a spokesperson for the police in The Hague about the incident shortly before this article was published. Their response will be added in a later update.