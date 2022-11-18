The Netherlands has so far provided 800 million neurons in military aid to Ukraine, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in parliament on Thursday during the discussion of her “historic” budget for next year. The Defense budget is structurally increasing by billions of euros.

According to Ollongren, the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine. And the aid is working, as Ukraine’s armed forces are reclaiming land from the Russians, she said. The Netherlands supplied the country with anti-aircraft millies, armored howitzers, ammunition, and radar equipment, among other things.

The amount mentioned also includes 100 million euros for a new international fund from which military purchases for Ukraine will be financed.

In a letter to parliament earlier this week, Ollongren wrote that the Netherlands provided Ukraine with 322 million euros in material support up to and including November 14. The amount mentioned in parliament involves the replacement value, however. Supplies from Defense’s own stocks are coming to an end, so it is increasingly buying directly from the industry.

In the letter dated November 16, Ollongren said that the replacement value of material support stood at 526 million euros on August 9. More recent figures still had to be calculated.