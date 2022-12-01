Energy Minister Rob Jetten expects to present the price cap for electricity and gas at the end of next week and is now confident that it will take effect on January 1 as promised. According to the Ministers, all energy companies are cooperating, and it is, therefore, not necessary to think about sanctions if they don’t, as some MPs requested.

The Tweede Kamer long doubted whether the hastily established price cap would take effect at the beginning of next year. Nieuwsuur reported early in November that a lot of time was lost because of arguing between the Cabinet and energy companies about the conditions. Last week, parliamentarians asked questions about this during the first part of the debate on the price cap. Jetten said that “a lot has happened” in the meantime, which is why he is now sure that the scheme will be ready on time.

According to the Minister, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency and the Ministries of Economic Affairs and Finance have been working “almost day and night” since last week’s debate to get the price cap ready in time. The Minister expects to send the scheme to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, at the end of next week so it can pass judgment on it before Christmas.

The Energy Minister also expects to present a solution for households with a block connection that cannot use the price cap before Christmas. This concerns homes that share a gas, heat, or electricity connection.